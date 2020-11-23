How to Solve Windows 10 ‘Task Manager Won’t Open’

Task manager is a system program that lasts from the first version of Windows to the version of Windows 10 and is life-saving for every user. Such an important program can sometimes fail and won’t open. If you are also having problems and looking for a solution to the task manager not opening on the internet problem, you have come to the right place.

The task manager, which is found in all computers with Microsoft Windows operating system and is life-saving for every user, is a system application where you can use many useful tools such as viewing and managing open programs and processes on the computer, viewing the computer’s performance, and editing the programs opened at startup.

Methods to fix the task manager won’t open issue:

Method # 1: Install the latest updates of Windows

Method # 2: Perform a malware check

Method # 3: Run the System File Checker

Method # 4: Run the System Maintenance Troubleshooter

Method # 5: Activating Task Manager using the registry

Step # 1: Press Start.

Step # 2: Type ‘current’ instead of search.

Step # 3: Click on Check for Incoming Updates.

Step # 4: After clicking, wait for Windows to update.

Step # 5: Restart your computer and see if the issue has been resolved.

Microsoft still continues to release updates that fix software errors in the Windows 10 operating system. For this reason, the task manager does not open. Your problem may be caused by a software error. Follow the steps and check if the problem is resolved.

Method # 2: Perform a malware check

Step # 1: Press Start.

Step # 2: Type Windows Security and click it.

Step # 3: Click on the Virus & Threat Protection option from the menu on the left.

Step # 4: Scan your computer with the quick scan option.

Step # 5: If you have malware on your computer, let the tool delete it.

Step # 6: Restart the computer and see if the issue has been resolved.

The task manager won’t open issue might be caused by a malware that has infected your computer. Turn on Windows Security built into Windows 10 and run a quick virus scan.

Method # 3: Run the System File Checker

Step # 1: Press Start.

Step # 2: Type ‘command’ instead of search and open Command Prompt.

Step # 3: Copy the following directories into the command prompt in order and press Enter:

Dism.exe / online / Cleanup-image / StartComponentCleanup

dism / online / cleanup-image / restorehealth

sfc / scannow

Missing in system files can be the source of the task manager won’t open issue. The Windows system will check all the files on your computer for correctness and corruption, and accordingly, fix them. Follow the steps and restart your computer to see if the issue has been resolved.

Method # 4: Run the System Maintenance Troubleshooter

Step # 1: Press Start.

Step # 2: Type ‘maintenance’ instead of search and click Security and Maintenance.

Step # 3: In the window that opens, expand the Maintenance heading.

Step # 4: Click on Start maintenance.

Step # 5: Wait for Windows to finish maintenance.

Step # 6: Restart your computer and see if the issue has been resolved.

To run another troubleshooter program, go to the Security and Maintenance window from the start menu and have your computer serviced by the tool. After the maintenance is finished, restart your computer and see if the task manager won’t open issue has been resolved.

Method # 5: Activating Task Manager using the registry

Step # 1: Press Start.

Step # 2: Type run in the search field and click, type ‘regedit’ in the Run screen that opens and run it.

Step # 3: Here go to HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ Software \ Microsoft \ Windows \ CurrentVersion \ Policies \ System directory.

Step # 5: Right click on the DisableTaskMgr key.

Step # 6: Click on the Change option from the drop down menu.

Step # 7: Enter the value as 0 and click the OK button.

Step # 8: Restart the computer and see if the issue has been resolved.

In some cases, the task manager won’t open issue is caused by the corruption of the task manager entry in the registry and the task manager is disabled. Carefully follow the steps above to reactivate the task manager from the registry.



