How to Solve the Naix Office Puzzle in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

A seven-digit access code is required to solve the numerical puzzle AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative and find a secret room in Tokiko Shigure’s office. The puzzle will be presented while playing for Ryuki in the second chapter. The password puzzle becomes available in the virtual reality segment, which allows Ryuki and Tama to investigate the attacker who killed Tokiko and determine the entry point.

The virtual reality system is a new feature with which players can get to a fabricated crime scene created by their AI companion. At these virtual crime scenes, players can use several different tools to explore the area and find clues to determine what really happened. To solve the puzzle in Tokiko Shigure’s office, players will need to use two different investigation tools to find the access code and the keyboard to enter it.

Link: How to unlock the achievement “Quiz King” in AI: The Somnium Files — nirvanA Initiative

Before the virtual reality section, players can find eyeballs in Somnium Tokiko at the nirvanA Initiative. “Daring Escape in Naix” is a virtual reality segment in the second chapter where players will need to gain access to a secret room to determine how an attacker entered and exited the office of President Tokiko Shigure. To find the correct password, players will need to use the Tama X-Ray and Thermo modes to identify the keyboard and find a sequence of numbers that can be multiplied to solve the puzzle. Once the keyboard is found and the solution pattern is determined, it should be pretty easy to determine the correct sequence of numbers and open the hidden room.

How to Open a Secret Room in AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

The first step to solving this difficult puzzle in Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is to identify and access the keyboard that opens the hidden room. Using X-ray mode, players can go to Tokiko’s table and explore the “Non-Multiple-X” hint on the wall. Next, you can explore the electromagnetic rails on the floor, as well as the statues on the other side of the room, using the thermal mode. Ryuki discovers that the statues at Tokiko’s desk need to be moved forward to open the keyboard.

X-Ray mode can also be used to check the front of Tokiko’s desk, which shows seven columns of numbers in the shape of a diamond. To get the secret room code in the Somnium Files — nirvanA Initiative, players need to multiply each column of numbers. For example, the first column is just the number four, so the first digit is four. The second column is three and three, which means that the second digit in the code is nine.

By multiplying each column, players will receive the correct code to complete the investigation in Tokiko’s office. To open the secret room in the office of President Tokiko Shigure, players will need to enter 4901095. Along with the keyboard code in Tokiko’s office, there are many other puzzles to solve, as well as eyeballs to be found in the Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative.