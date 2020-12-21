How to Solve ‘0xc004f074’ Error in Windows 10?

When you install the Windows 10 operating system on your computer or after receiving an update to this system, you may see a warning with the code ‘0xc004f074’. There are some easy methods you can apply to solve the ‘error 0xc004f074’ which is about the Windows activation problem.

Problems with your Windows operating system warn you with a specific code number. The 0xc004f074 error is one of them. In general, after installing the Windows 10 operating system for the first time or after updating your computer with Windows 10 operating system, you may encounter the 0xc004f074 error. This is the Window 10 activation error code.

Along with the 0xc004f074 code, you can also see the warning “The software license service reported that the computer could not be activated”. You can continue to use your computer when Windows activation errors occur, but if the problem is not resolved, different problems may occur later. There are several basic methods you can easily apply to fix the 0xc004f074 error.

How to solve the 0xc004f074 error?

Method # 1: Solve the problem with the slmgr.vbs command:

Step # 1: Type cmd in the Windows search bar and search.

Step # 2: Run Command Prompt screen as administrator.

Step # 3: Type the slmgr.vbs –ipk command and your Windows product key on the screen, then press Enter.

If you don’t know your Windows product key, you can find out here.

Step # 4: Then type the command slmgr.vbs –ato and press Enter.

Step # 5: Wait for the process to complete.

Step # 6: Restart the computer.

Step # 7: Check to see if the 0xc004f074 error persists.

Step # 8: Done.

Like many problems on computers with Windows operating system, you can solve the 0xc004f074 error via the Command Prompt screen. With this method, you can eliminate the activation problem between the system and Windows and ensure that the error does not occur again. When typing your Windows product key, you should make sure you write it down completely.

Method # 2: Solve the problem with the Slui 3 command:

Step # 1: Open the Run screen using the Windows key + R key combination.

Step # 2: Type Slui 3 in the Run screen and click the OK button.

Step # 3: Confirm the Windows Activation splash screen.

Step # 4: Type your Windows product key in the resulting screen.

Step # 5: Click on the Next button.

Step # 6: Follow the steps and click the Activate button.

Step # 7: Wait for the process to complete.

Step # 8: Restart the computer.

Step # 9: Check to see if the 0xc004f074 error persists.

Step # 10: Done.

Since the 0xc004f074 error refers to a Windows activation problem, you can eliminate the activation problem by using this method. The reason for the 0xc004f074 error is that the system somehow refuses to accept your Windows product key. Therefore, the methods described are the process of introducing the product key to the system.

Method # 3: Solve the problem by running the SFC scan:

Step # 1: Type cmd in the Windows search bar and search.

Step # 2: Run Command Prompt screen as administrator.

Step # 3: Type sfc / scannow on the screen and press Enter.

Step # 4: The SFC scan will complete after a varying amount of time.

Step # 5: Restart the computer.

Step # 6: Check to see if the 0xc004f074 error persists.

Step # 7: Done.

The SFC scan, which you can run through the Command Prompt screen, generally scans the activation problems that cause the 0xc004f074 error and the minor problems experienced by the operating system or offers a solution method. The SFC scanning process may take a long or short time depending on your computer’s condition. You must wait without stopping the process.

Method # 4: Run the Update and Activation troubleshooter:

Step # 1: Open the Windows menu.

Step # 2: Open your Settings page by clicking the Settings button.

Step # 3: Open the Update & Security page.

Step # 4: Click on Troubleshoot in the left column.

Step # 5: Run the troubleshooter.

Step # 6: Wait for the process to complete.

Step # 7: Restart the computer.

Step # 8: Check to see if the 0xc004f074 error persists.

Step # 9: Done.

Windows can solve many problems in the operating system with its own troubleshooter tool. If there is an issue that can be fixed with the troubleshooter, when you open the troubleshooter page, you can see that the tool is ready for action. The troubleshooter tool will generally fix minor bugs or provide suggestions to the user.

Method # 5: Solve the problem with the Restoro PC Repair Tool program:

If you want to fix errors such as 0xc004f074 on your Windows operating system automatically with the help of a program rather than manually, you can use the Restoro PC Repair Tool and a similar debug and repair program.

Download Restoro PC Repair Tool from here and complete the installation. Start the scan process after installation and wait for the program to detect errors. With the Repair All button, you can resolve all errors such as 0xc004f074 and so on.

