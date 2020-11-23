How to sign up for a sold out Amazon Flash deal

Although they have been with pre-Black Friday for 1 month and started with the same Black Friday since last week, this week the Amazon sales are maximum, so the public’s interest in getting the stock of these is also maximum, especially because of the appeal of Flash deals like these for mobiles, laptops, and memory cards.

Amazon Waiting List

One of the Amazon discounts are Flash offers, discounts that have a maximum duration of 5-10 hours or until stocks are exhausted and that are sometimes difficult to catch precisely because of how quickly they disappear.

Therefore, and always thinking about satisfying users, Amazon invented the Waiting List function, which indicates that all available promotional discounts have been added to the customer’s basket, but that not all orders have been placed.

Therefore, if we see this button active in a Flash offer that interests us, we still have an opportunity to get hold of that object, since if the customers who added the products to their Cart do not complete the order in the next 15 minutes, the discount Promotional will be available again to customers on the waiting list in order of subscription.

To subscribe to a Flash Offer and receive alerts if the promotional discount is available again, do the following:

Click Join Waiting List in Flash Offer to subscribe to Waiting List. When you are the next customer on the waiting list, you will see an alert at the top right of the Amazon page indicating that the offer is available. Add the offer to your cart while it is still available. If you don’t add the offer to your cart within 15 minutes, you will be removed from the waiting list. Complete your purchase to benefit from the discount.

There are no guarantees, but there is an opportunity

The Waiting List automatically expires at the end of the promotion, and therefore customers on it will not be able to apply the Flash Offer after this time. The Join Waiting List button will remain active as long as there are places available on the waiting list. If it is inactive, it will be activated again automatically when there are places available again.

Of course, keep in mind that joining the waiting list does not guarantee that the offer will be available, but at least it gives us an extra opportunity.



