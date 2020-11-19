How to share PS5 games with multiple users

One of the options offered by PlayStation 5 is to be able to share our purchased and downloaded games with other friends or family.

PS5 is already with us. Sony’s new console lands around the world full of games and backward compatible with 99% of the PlayStation 4 catalog, which has more than 4,000 titles. As happened on PS4, it is possible that we share our main PSN account with other players, whether they are our friends or family, so that our libraries can also be enjoyed by other close friends.

It may interest you:

How to download free games on PS5

All PS4 games that will upgrade to 60 FPS on PlayStation 5

How to Transfer Games, Matches and Data from PS4 to PS5

Differences between PS5 and Xbox Series X

How to play PS4 games on PlayStation 5

PS Plus Collection on PS5; all games, price and how it works

How to share our PSN account with other PS5 players

To share our account and, consequently, our PS5 games with other users, we simply have to perform a few simple steps from the menu.

Go to Settings (key icon, top right)

Next, in the PS5 settings, down to Users and Accounts.

In the Others section we will see Share console and play offline.

We can turn it on and off. If we leave it activated (it does not affect our main PS4) we can allow other PS5 consoles to use our account as a secondary account.

And ready. We recommend not sharing our game library with people you don’t trust. It is individual responsibility to use our account on a second console (PS4 or PS5) or loan it to family or friends.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are now available worldwide, Spain included. The console arrives loaded with games, as you can see in this link, including the appetizing collection of 20 defining PS4 games, PS Plus Collection, which may be the ideal option to start your journey in Sony’s next gen.



