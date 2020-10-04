How to set the iPhone 11 battery percentage

The battery is the most important and essential element that exists in an iPhone. Neither the camera, nor the screen, nor anything, because basically without the battery, the mobile would be a very expensive paperweight. And knowing how much percentage of battery you have left to determine when you are going to have to put the device to recharge is essential, something complicated on the iPhone since it does not show it directly.

If you want to see how much% you have left on your iPhone 11, you have several ways to do it:

Show battery percentage on iPhone

Through the Control Center

In the iPhone 11 -and also in the iPhone X, Xs and XR-, the fastest way to visualize the percentage that you have left of battery is through the Control Center. This iOS feature shows you all the settings: Just swipe down from the top right corner of the screen and you’ll see it appear.

On iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 8 or earlier, iPad, and iPod touch (7th generation), you can see the battery percentage in the status bar. Go to Settings> Battery and turn on Battery charging. When you turn on Battery Saver mode on iPhone SE (2nd generation), or iPhone 8 or earlier, the battery percentage will always be displayed in the status bar.

Through a Widget

Widgets allow you to get timely information on your favorite apps at a glance. With iOS 14 you can use widgets on the home screen to always have your favorite information at hand. Or you can use them in Today view by swiping right from the Home or Lock screen. For it:

On the home screen, touch and hold a widget or empty area until the apps shake.

Hit the Add button in the upper left corner.

Select a widget – in this case the battery widget, choose one of the three sizes, then tap

Add widget.

Click OK.



