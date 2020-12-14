How to set a wallpaper for WhatsApp chats?

The latest update for instant messaging application WhatsApp allows all WhatsApp users to create customized wallpapers and themes for different chats.

Older versions of WhatsApp allowed you to set a single wallpaper and use it in all chats within the messaging app. With the new update, users are given full control within the chat wallpapers.

WhatsApp users need to make sure they have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on their devices. The new version, which brings the above-mentioned features, has already been distributed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In addition to setting different wallpapers for different chats, you can also assign different wallpapers for the app’s light and dark themes.

How to set a customized chat wallpaper in WhatsApp?

The first thing you need to do is open the chat of the person whose wallpaper you want to change in WhatsApp. In the Android app, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and select Wallpaper. On the iPhone, tap the person’s name at the top. On the page titled Contact Info that opens, select Wallpaper and Sound. Select “change” in the custom wallpaper page that opens. You have the options to choose a dark or bright photo provided by WhatsApp, a single color, or a picture stored on the device.

When you choose a color or photo, you will see a preview of the wallpaper on the screen.

Swipe left or right to browse through available photos or colors without leaving the preview. Enable “Set Wallpaper” to continue. You can also go back if you have changed your mind. WhatsApp asks you to set the wallpaper only for the current chat or for all open or themed chats except those with custom wallpapers set; the prompt is displayed only once. WhatsApp takes you back to the “custom wallpaper” page. You can change the darkening of the wallpaper on the page before going back.

How to set a WhatsApp wallpaper for all light or dark themed chats?

WhatsApp supports setting wallpapers for light and dark chats using the default wallpaper with the new update.

In the WhatsApp Android application, follow the menu> Settings path. In the iPhone app, go to the Settings tab. Click Chats. Then click on the Chat Wallpaper option there. WhatsApp displays the wallpaper of the current theme (light or dark). To change the wallpaper, follow Choose New Wallpaper. You have four different options; for example, you can choose a light or dark photo provided by WhatsApp, a single color, or a custom photo from the device. Choose a photo or color to see its preview. You can swipe left and right again to preview other photos or colors. Select Set Wallpaper to make the new default.

Before setting a wallpaper for a dark or light theme, you need to change the theme.




