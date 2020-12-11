How to send temporary messages on mobile devices

Do you know how to use the temporary messages function in WhatsApp? Here we tell you how you can use it on your mobile device

Recently, WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) started releasing temporary messages to users, which was announced in early November. With this feature, it is possible to send messages, audios, photos and other content that will self-destruct after a week off.

The function is available in the application for Android and iOS devices and for the web version of Messenger. If you want your messages to disappear after seven days, here at Somagnews we leave you the step by step below:

Activate the temporary messaging function of WhasApp

Step 1: Access the WhatsApp application on your phone, open a conversation and click on the top corner to open the contact information.

Step 2: Scroll to the next tab until you find the option “Temporary messages” and click on it.

Step 3: A pop-up window will appear containing information on how temporary messages work, so click “Continue”.

Step 4: Then check the “Enabled” option and return to the conversation.

Step 5: Back in the conversation, a notification will appear informing you that the feature has been activated. Additionally, a “Clock” icon will appear below the contact’s photo in the top corner.

Step 6: To disable the function, go to the “Temporary messages” tab again and select the “Disabled” item.

Activate temporary WhatsApp messages on your computer

Activating this option on WhatsApp Web is just as simple as doing it through your cell phone, because thanks to it, you can now send and receive text messages, images and audio and these will be automatically deleted within seven days.

For users to be able to activate temporary messages through WhatsApp Web, all they have to do is open a conversation and click on the name of the conversation or contact and a window will appear with multiple options.



