How To Send A Group Message On WhatsApp Without Having To Create A Group

WhatsApp: Sometimes a plan comes up between friends / family that requires coordination. And nothing better than messaging applications like WhatsApp for this. But when you are the one who is usually in charge of communicating everything, you may have to notify several people at the same time by WhatsApp.

And so that you don’t have to be creating and deleting groups, we give you an alternative. Because with the Broadcast Lists feature, you can send messages to multiple contacts at the same time. A Broadcast List is a list of recipients that is saved. When you use this list, you can rebroadcast a message to the same recipients without having to select them again one by one.

How to create a Broadcast List

To create a Broadcast List, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp.

Go to the Chats screen> Menu button> New broadcast.

Type the names of your contacts or press the + button to select from your contact list.

Press OK.

Press Create. This process will create a new list of recipients for broadcasts.

When you send a message to the broadcast list, it will be sent to all the contacts on the list. Recipients will receive the message as if it were an individual message. When they reply to the message, it will also appear as an individual message on your Chats screen; your replies will not be sent to the other recipients on the list. Only contacts who have your number stored in their phone’s contact book will receive your broadcast messages.

If one of your contacts doesn’t receive your broadcast messages, check that they have your number saved in their phone’s contact book. Broadcast lists are a system for sending an individual message to multiple WhatsApp recipients. If you want recipients to be able to exchange messages, create a group chat.