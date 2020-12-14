How to see your most liked Instagram photos in 2020

Who doesn’t like a good retrospective? After checking the list of most listened to songs in 2020, it’s time to find out which photos were the most liked on your Instagram. For now, the platform does not have a native tool, but the Top Nine app for Android (or Best 9, on the App Store) offers this functionality.

Free on both operating systems, the application gathers the images that were most successful during the year and allows the user to create montages ready to be shared. In addition, in the premium version, there are a number of additional features, including video creation. Custom frames are also among the paid options.

Before following the step by step below, download the application on your smartphone. One of the differentials of the tool is that the integration with your profile is carried out through the API of Instagram itself, which prevents third parties from accessing your password. Come on?

1. Open the application and, on the home screen, select the desired period

2. Enter your Instagram account credentials

3. Authorize access

4. Check out the most liked photos

Note that, here, you can change the order of the images by touching and dragging them, in addition to replacing them, if you wish. To do this, tap once on the photo to be changed and check the options.

5. When everything is ready, tap “Save or share” and select the desired option

6. Check the result and share where and with whom you wish

Note that this is the result of the simple frame, available for free. To take a look at other options, the complete unlocking of the features on iOS costs R $ 27.90, being also possible to choose what you want and pay less for it.

More than 18.5 million assemblies have already been generated, according to the Top Nine website. Are you going to do yours too?



