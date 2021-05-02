How To See The IMEI of My Android Mobile and What It Is For

IMEI: We all have a DNI, a national identity document with a number that represents us, that testifies who we are in the eyes of the government and a country. But this DNI is not exclusive to humans, but electronic devices also have it. Including your mobile, only that the acronyms are different: Instead of DNI is IMEI.

The IMEI of your mobile

The IMEI or International Mobile Equipment Identity is a number, usually unique, to identify 3GPP and iDEN mobile phones, as well as some satellite phones. It is usually printed on the inside of the phone’s battery compartment. GSM networks use the IMEI number to identify valid devices and can prevent a stolen phone from accessing the network.

For example, if a mobile phone is stolen, the owner can have his network provider use the IMEI number to lock the phone. This renders the phone unusable on that network and sometimes on others, even if the thief changes the phone’s subscriber identity module (SIM).

An impossible number to remember

The IMEI only identifies the device and has no particular relationship to the user of the terminal. And another use that is usually given to the IMEI as an identifier is to process the guarantee of a mobile. But let’s face it: remembering a 15-digit number by heart is practically impossible today, with so many 4-digit PINS, passwords, passwords, and more that we already have in our heads.

For this reason, the IMEI is usually always searched in the same place: in the box where the mobile came. But it’s easy to lose it or save it in a place where you don’t remember you put it. That is why we are going to give you a few methods so that you can see the IMEI of your Android mobile without having to resort to the box.