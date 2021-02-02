How to see the hours played on PS4 and PS5 of 2020?

PlayStation launches a web application that allows you to know some information about trophies, hours of play and more.

2020 has been an atypical year, an especially prosperous period when it comes to video game launches, even though the coronavirus epidemic has wreaked havoc. For Sony Interactive Entertainment 2020 it was the arrival of its new generation console, but also the publication of titles such as Dreams, The Last of Us Part 2 or Ghost of Tsushima. In order to commemorate the year, PlayStation has presented a web application that allows you to view and share some data related to the titles played last year on PS4 and PS5. Of course, also the hours spent playing.

“To commemorate our collective journey, we want to show you our year-end summary so you can see the number of achievements made in 2020,” they post on the official PlayStation blog. For a limited time, until March 2, PlayStation users will be able to view their 2020 summary. And not only will data from the previous generation console be offered, as already anticipated, but the lucky ones who have gotten a PS5 will be able to discover some of its statistics.

Playing video games is also a shared experience. For this reason, the Japanese company has also collected collective information, so that we can know how many enemies we have terrorized in Ghost of Tsusima or the total hours that players have spent controlling the protagonists of The Last of Us Part 2. Or maybe you want to know how many home runs have been made in MLB The Show 20?

Get a free dynamic theme on PS4

Those who meet the requirements will have the opportunity to claim a free dynamic theme with the PlayStation symbols. It will be available to all those registered with PSN who are of legal age and have played PS4 for at least 10 hours between January 1 and December 31, 2020. It is necessary to have allowed Sony to collect additional data.

Despite the launch of PS5, the previous console will continue to receive major titles. This is the case of Horizon Forbidden West, which will hit the market sometime in the current year 2021. Nothing is known, however, of the future God of War.