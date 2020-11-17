How to see the final 3 of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Learn how to unlock the 3 endings available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign. Choose your destiny and face the truth.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is already among us. As is usual in the franchise, the campaign mode forms one of the spearheads of its offer. Treyarch has us used to having alternatives during the denouement; today is the time to treat them.

As part of our guide, in this piece you will find how to unlock the 3 available endings and what you need to see them all. Side missions have no bearing on the final leg, except by recapping the events in the campaign. Of course, if you want to know how to decrypt the Operation Chaos floppy, click here. In case you want to find out about multiplayer, find out what are the best weapons and what maps you will find this year as part of our content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, true ending

We start with the true ending, the one that follows the correct timeline. Once you are on the interrogation gurney and have revealed the CIA plans, you will have two options when informing Adler of the location of Perseus: one will be the actual location, Solovetsky Monastery; another, the lie, is to tell her Duga.

Choose the first option (Solovetsky), with which you will be part of the squad that will attack the Perseus site. After killing the two anti-aircraft batteries, you will have eliminated the threat of the Green Light project and released the nuclear threat that was hanging over Europe. Of course, Perseus is still free.

Unfortunately, it will not all be good news. Your background is still an obstacle to the secrets of the CIA. Adler will execute you at the edge of a cliff. “It’s nothing personal,” says the operator. Throughout the campaign you have been a tool of the United States.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, first bad ending

The first of the two bad ending options has to do with the questioning option. Instead of saying Solovetsky, he lies and sends Duga to the squad. Adler will believe you and in the process you can inform Perseus that you are leading them into an ambush.

After passing other video scenes, you will reach Duga and there will be no sign that Perseus’s plans are going through there. During the moment when Adler approaches, one of the dialogue options will be to signal the Perseus squad, with which the ambush will begin.

From that moment you will have to hunt down the squad. Kill them all and Perseus will reward you with the detonation of nuclear bombs.



