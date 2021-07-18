How to schedule messages on Slack?

Slack has been widely used by companies as a communication channel between employees, allowing the sharing of information, files and tasks. The platform has several tools that facilitate this exchange and increase the teams’ productivity.

One of the options that Slack allows is the scheduling of messages, allowing you to choose a specific date and time, within a period of up to 3 months. TecMundo has prepared a tutorial teaching you how to use the resource, check it out:

How to program messages in Slack

1 – Select the channel or person you want to send the message

In the computer version of the platform, go to “Direct Messages” and choose the channel or person to whom the message will be sent.

2 – Write your message and click the down arrow on the send button

The platform gives you some options, choose the one that interests you the most. Attention: be careful not to accidentally send by clicking the wrong button.

3 – “Custom schedule” option

Choose the exact day and time for the message to be sent and schedule it to be sent.

4 – Warning message

This message will appear whenever you have a message scheduled for that contact, with a scheduled date and time.