How to schedule an email in Gmail to send at a specific time

Gmail: One of the first services that showed the potential of the Internet as a means of instant communication and work was emails. And nowadays, emails are one of the most used work and contact tools in the Internet’s day-to-day life. In fact, who doesn’t have a cracked email inbox that needs to be emptied? (And little desire to do so).

Schedule an email in Gmail

If you wanted to schedule an email in Gmail to send it not immediately, but at a specific time / day, you needed to use some type of external Third Party add-on to achieve it. But since 2019, both the Gmail mobile application and the desktop version of Google’s email manager allow you to do this first-hand.

Gmail allows you to schedule 1 or 100 emails to be sent at a later time. Scheduled emails can be sent a few minutes before the scheduled time, and will always be sent based on the time zone in which you schedule them.