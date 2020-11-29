You encountered a QR code but don’t know how to scan it? Actually it is quite easy to do this thing and you don’t even need a third party app for it. There is a pre-installed QR code scanner on both your Android device and your iOS device. How to scan QR code on iOS and Android devices?

Whether you are using an iOS device or an Android device; As long as the QR code is not a few years old, it has a built-in QR code scanner ready to help you scan your codes. In this article, we will give you information about how to scan the QR code on your phone.

What is the QR code?

QR stands for Quick Response and works the same as a barcode. A QR code is a square black and white grid that contains certain information such as web addresses or contact information that you can access with your compatible device.

These QR codes are encountered almost everywhere in our lives; cafes, restaurants, gyms, markets, movie theaters, etc.

There are specific instructions written on a QR code. When you scan this code, your phone displays the information contained in the code. In case there is an action on the code, it will state that this is the details of a Wi-Fi connections, then your phone will follow these instructions and connect you to the specified Wi-Fi network.

What types of QR codes are there?

There are many types of QR codes that you can scan or generate on your smartphone. Each code has a unique action written on it.

Here are some of the popular QR code types you will come across:

Website URLs

Contact information

Wi-Fi network details

Calendar events

Plain text

Your social media accounts

And more

As you know, the QR code looks the same regardless of the type. You can only know what type of a QR code is when you scan it using your device.

How to scan QR code on Android devices?

Most newer Android devices have a built-in QR code scanner to scan these codes. Depending on your device type, your camera will automatically detect the code or you have to tap an option in the camera app.

There are two main ways to scan the QR code on Android devices;

Scan the QR code using the built-in QR code scanner

Start the camera app.

Point your camera at the QR code you want to scan.

Your phone will recognize the code and show you relevant information.

Scan QR Code Using Google Lens

Some Android devices may not be able to recognize the QR code directly. Instead, it’s an app you should use to get your phone to read the code; You will need to find Google Lens.

You do this as follows:

Open the camera app

Tap the lens icon to open Google Lens.

When you point your camera at the QR code, your phone will show you the code content.

How to scan QR code on iOS devices?

Like Android phones, it lets you scan QR codes directly from the camera app on iOS devices. Using the QR code scanner on iOS devices is very simple:

Open the camera app,

Turn your camera towards the QR code,

Your iOS device will recognize the code.

You can enable or disable the QR code scanning option on your iOS device. If your iOS device cannot scan these codes or if you just want to disable the QR code scanning feature, you can do this by going to Settings> Camera on your iOS device.



