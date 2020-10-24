How to scan antivirus files that come with Windows 10

Every now and then an antivirus starts fighting with a program installed on your computer, and many people forget that there is the standard Windows antivirus, installed on every machine together with Windows 10: Microsoft Defender.

There are three ways you can use Defender to manually check your machine for malware, ransomware, spyware or even hackers: with File Explorer, Command Prompt and even PowerShell. Check out:

Three verification modes

Through File Explorer

1. Navigate to the location of the files to be scanned and check them (one or more, if necessary).

2. With the right mouse button, select the “Scan with Microsoft Defender” option.

3. You can see the progress of the scan on the “Protection against viruses and threats” page, which the Windows Security application will open automatically, in addition to the result found and what you should do if malware is detected. There is the “Custom scan” option in the “Virus and threat protection” section, but it is only for folders, not specific files.



