How To Save Your Favorite TikTok Videos To Watch Whenever You Want

TikTok: With networks like TikTok it is easy for you to open them to hang out and end up giving you 2 am watching videos. And just like YouTube, you sure have some favorite videos that you like to come back to every now and then to watch. The problem is that with the amount of new content that is uploaded to the network and if you follow a lot of people, finding those favorites can be difficult.

Fortunately, TikTok allows you to classify your favorite videos into collections, adding some order to the vortex of thematic entropy of your tastes. We tell you how to organize your favorites in the app to have them quickly available:

How to save your TikTok favorites in collections

Open TikTok.

Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen to go to your profile.

Tap the ribbon bookmark icon next to the “Edit Profile” button. This will show you the videos you’ve already favorited, as well as the collections you’ve made.

Tap “Create New Collection.” A window will appear asking you to enter a name for the new collection, which can be up to 30 characters.

Once you’ve entered the name of the collection, tap the red “Next” button. This will take you to a “Video Selection” page that displays all the videos you’ve favorited but haven’t added to a collection.

Scroll and select all the videos you want to include in your new collection. Once you’re done, tap the red “Add Videos” button at the bottom of the screen. This button will also display the number of videos you have selected.

To add, remove or transfer videos to another collection, open the collection with the TikTok you want to move and tap the “Manage Videos” button at the top of the screen. If the collection doesn’t already have videos in it, the button will say “Add Videos” instead.