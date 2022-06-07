How to Save Instagram Stories Before They Disappear

Instagram stories by their nature last only 24 hours, and after that time they disappear forever from the main feed, the user’s profile and any direct messages in which they were published. Users may want to save their daily moments, share them as a post on their page, where people can see them even after the end of the working day. They can also bypass the 24-hour limit by adding a story as a highlight on Instagram.

Instagram is versatile and offers many ways to share or spice up content. Posts posted to the Instagram feed can also be placed in a story to attract more people — especially those who usually use the platform mainly to view stories — to look at them and get a reaction. Any replies to Instagram posts posted as stories will be displayed in the inbox, unless the user clicks on the post in the story to comment on it directly. Instagram Story reactions will remain in the conversation thread attached to a copy of the story that only the user can view. To the outside world, the user’s Instagram stories will disappear a day after they are published unless they are saved as highlights of the story.

Instagram users can add their stories to Story Highlight in batch mode, even after they disappear from other people’s views. To do this, launch the Instagram mobile app and click on the profile photo in the lower right corner of the screen to go to the user profile. Then click the + icon at the top and select “Highlight of the story”. Then click to select a story or multiple stories to add them to the highlights folder and click Next. Tap “Edit Cover” and select the story to be used as the cover of the folder with the best moments, then click “Add” or “Done” to finish. Users can add more Instagram stories to the highlights folder at any time by tapping and holding the highlights folder on the user’s profile page, selecting “Edit Selection” and clicking the check mark on the stories to add and save before clicking Done.

People can also add Instagram posts to highlights by viewing their own stories. First, go to the main Instagram feed and click “Your Story” in the upper left corner of the page. When the user gets to a certain story that he wants to save before it disappears, click “Highlight” (the heart icon) in the lower right corner of the screen. When the “Add to the Best” menu appears, click on the existing folder with the best moments to add a story to it. To create a new selection folder, click “Create” (+ icon), enter the name of the selection folder, then click “Add”.

Adding Instagram Stories to favorites is a great way to create a photo album from saved posts that users can view at any time. Those who are allowed to view the user’s Instagram stories can see the main folders they are included in in the user’s profile. An Instagram story saved as a highlight will remain visible to people even after the original story expires, unless the user decides to delete the story from the highlight or completely delete the folder with the best moments. To delete an Instagram story from the highlights folder, tap and hold the highlights folder in the user’s profile, click “Change Selection”, uncheck the history you want to delete, then click Done. If there are 24 hours left before the publication, users can also view the story in the “Your Story” section on the Instagram homepage, click “Highlight”, and then uncheck the selection folder in which it is included to delete it. To delete the entire selection folder in Instagram — remember that this action is permanent and cannot be undone — tap and hold the selection folder in the user profile, select “Delete Selection”, then confirm by clicking “Delete”.