If you want to bookmark Reels audio on Instagram so that you can easily use it later, it’s very simple to do. Here’s everything you need to know about saving audio to Instagram.

Instagram continues to be an important part of people’s daily social media lives, allowing them to upload images and videos to share with friends and followers.

Reels is one of the most popular features of the platform, using a format similar to TikTok, with its vertical scrolling video format.

Like TikTok, Reels on Instagram has audio, some of which are popular songs and some are original audio recordings from videos that people have uploaded to the app.

If you want to use the sound you saw in the app in your own video, bookmark it for later — here’s how to do it.

How to save audio to Instagram

Saving audio from a video clip to Instagram is a simple process that requires only a few steps. Just follow these instructions:

Open Instagram.

Find the video from which you want to save the sound.

Tap on the audio title at the bottom of the screen.

At the top of the page, click on the line labeled “Save audio”.

If you want to find saved audio files, do the following.

Go to your profile page.

Click on the three lines in the upper right corner.

Click “Saved”.

Click on the “Audio” folder and select the one you want to use.

Click “Use Audio”.