How to Save a Site in Firefox as PDF?

One of the most popular browsers of recent times, Firefox allows users like other browsers to save a page as a PDF. Let us tell you how you can save a page as a PDF.

Today, we can find anything on the internet. From time to time, we may want to store some of our findings on our computer in order to be able to gather, analyze and organize them. The easiest way to do this is, of course, to save the site we find what we are looking for, as a PDF as it is.

So how can you convert a site into a PDF file? Almost every browser we use today allows us to convert the sites we visit to PDF files. Let’s talk about how you can convert a site into a PDF file in Firefox, one of the most popular browsers.

How to save a page as a PDF?

Before starting this process in Firefox, of course, you should reach the page with the content you want. After reaching the page, click on the menu icon at the top right of Firefox. Click on ‘Print’ in the menu that comes up.

When you click Print, you will see a window where you can preview the document in PDF. If you think this preview is good, you can continue. Just click on the ‘Print’ option at the top left.

After clicking ‘Print’ in the preview section, you should select the ‘Microsoft Print to PDF’ printer here. After selecting the printer, click on the ‘Print’ option in the window. Then choose where to save the PDF file and save the file.

After all these simple steps, the web page you want will become a PDF file in the location you have just chosen on your computer. You can use this PDF file to extract it from your printer or to take notes on it.

Converting any web page to PDF is done in almost every browser. Therefore, you can convert a site into a PDF by following the steps above in browsers such as Google Chrome and Opera.



