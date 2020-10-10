How to restart an Android TV operating system

Today’s televisions can be connected to the Internet to opt for a multitude of additional services thanks to applications. Netflix, HBO, YouTube … are some of the most requested, but there may come a time when television does not work as it should and for that reason we will tell you how you can restart an Android TV and get everything to work as before.

Procedure to restart an Android TV

Today’s televisions operate under an operating system and depending on each house it has its own interface. But there are some companies that choose to put an Android operating system on their screen or users who, to put the Internet, choose to put a TV Box that has an operating system from Mountain View. Whatever your option you should know that to restart your Android TV.

This procedure is not as difficult as you think, but it is far from being executed as you think. And we will not discover the wheel if we told you that it is done by turning off and on the television, something that can help but would not be entirely effective. As with all electronic devices, the restart and shutdown of this has different functions and the case of a smart TV is no less.

But let’s get to the point, and is that to restart your Android TV what you have to do is go to the Settings section that can be represented by a gear or by three vertical points. If you have shortcuts you may have the opportunity to restart the screen with a simple press because it appears in the menu, but you may have other options.

For the other option to restart an Android TV you have to follow the following steps:

Open Settings

Follow the device Preferences part

Click About

Select the option to reset and wait for the television to do the same

You will only have to wait a few seconds for the system to return to its being. After this practice all the applications will work again from scratch and should stop giving errors. If the problem continues, check that they have no update pending to install or try the previous steps again.



