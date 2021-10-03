We have conveyed to you how to do the Windows 10 reset process with screenshots and detailed explanations. Here are those steps…

Although Windows 11 was announced recently, Windows 10 is still a good operating system and will continue to be for the next 5 years. Already billions of users are still using Windows 10. If you are among these users and want to perform the process known as Windows 10 reset or format, follow our guide.

How to reset Windows 10?

One of the best features that comes with the Windows 10 operating system is the reset option. Thanks to this option in the settings, you can clean your device from its excesses like resetting a phone without the hassle. In addition to being quickly accessible, it can enable you to do what you want in a few steps without overwhelming you with too technical terms. To perform the reset, you must follow these steps:

Open the start menu and click the settings icon at the bottom left.

When the settings open, go to the “Update & security” tab.

Go to “Recovery” from the options on the left.

On the page that opens, you will see instructions to reset your computer. You can choose how to perform the reset by clicking “Get started”.

If you have files that you don’t want deleted, select “Keep my files”. After you select this option, you will be asked what to keep.

If you want to do a clean install, you can have all your data deleted by selecting the “Remove everything” option.

Windows will reset itself after receiving the answers to these questions from you. Make sure your device is connected to a power source that will not be disconnected during this process. If you are using a laptop, you can charge the battery before starting the process and at the same time connect the charging cable, you can perform the reset process. If there is a power outage during the reset and your device turns off, your data may be damaged.

Windows 10 may restart your device several times during the reset process. Depending on the speed of the disk on your computer, the reset time may take a few hours on some devices. During this time, we recommend that you be patient and do not turn off your device.

What is the difference between reset and format?

This is one of the most asked questions about the reset process. When you format your computer via BIOS, you will have installed a new Windows 10 ISO file. This, in turn, can provide the correction of chronic errors present in your system. You can also interfere with other disks on your computer while performing the formatting process.

Resetting allows you to delete the user data of your current Windows 10 operating system. If you do not encounter an unusual error in your system, this can usually solve problems such as slowdown.