How to reset the iPad? Step by step explanation

The process of restoring a tablet, phone or a computer to factory settings is called ‘reset’. With the reset process, all your personal data and settings stored on the device are deleted and your device returns to its original state when it left the factory. In this article, we tell you the iPad reset process and its steps.

You can reset your iPad in two ways:

1. Using a computer

2.Directly on the device

So how to reset the iPad? What steps should be taken? Let’s explain the answers to the questions with photos …

How to reset iPad using computer?

1. First, open Finder on the Mac. (The device you are using must have macOS Catalina or later.) Open iTunes on a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier, or on a computer.

2. Connect your device to your computer.

3. If a message is displayed asking for your device password or “Trust This Computer?” If you get the warning, you can follow the steps below.

4. Select your device when it appears on your computer.

5. Click Restore to Device. If you are logged into the Find application, you must log out in order to click “Restore”.

6. Select “Restore” again to confirm. Your computer will erase your device and install the latest iOS, iPadOS or iPod software.

After your device is restored to factory settings, it will restart. At the end of all these steps, you can use your device like a new device.

How to reset iPad on the device?

You can use the steps below to reset your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

1. Access “settings” on your device. Select the “reset” option under the general heading

2. Tap Erase all content and settings.

3. Then enter your required password or Apple ID.

4. Then confirm that you want to reset your device.

5. Wait for your device to reset. Depending on your data, this process may take a few minutes.

If all these steps didn’t work, you can get help from Apple support.