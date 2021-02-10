How to reset iPad? Here are the details

Despite all of Apple’s engineering efforts, there are some situations where you need to reset your device if your iPad becomes unresponsive. Users can often experience this situation due to a software error caused by the iOS operating system itself or a malfunctioning application.

In such a situation, you may need to perform an iPad reset to fix the problem. Of course, you need to restart the iPad before resetting. If it’s a temporary problem, it will likely be resolved this way.

How to reset iPad?

iPad operating system iOS, with its new name iPadOS, causes some serious problems on your iPad. However, these problems can be solved software. At this point, we can restore the iPad to factory settings in two different ways.

Method 1: reset via iPad

Step 1: First, we need to turn off Find My feature to reset the device. To do this, turn off this feature from Settings> your iCloud name> Find> Find My iPad.

Step 2: From the Settings> General> Reset menu, you can turn your iPad back to its factory settings with the option to Erase All Content and Settings.

Method 2: reset iPad with iTunes

On iPad, you can use a Mac or Windows PC to: delete all data and settings on the iPad, restore iPad to factory settings, and install the latest iPadOS version. If you can’t open Settings on iPad, follow these steps to restore iPad to factory settings:

Step 1: Connect iPad to your computer via USB cable.

Step 2: If you are using a Windows PC, open the iTunes application. If you’re using macOS 10.15 and newer, select your iPad in the Finder sidebar.

If you are an old version of macOS user, you need to use iTunes for iPad reset as on Windows PC.

Step 3: Press the iPad icon on the upper left of the iTunes window on Windows PC, click on Summary and select Restore to iPad.

With the two methods in our guide, you can use your iPad like the first day and eliminate existing problems.