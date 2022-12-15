How to Remove The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update for PC on Steam and GOG

The next-generation Witcher 3 update significantly improved the game, but caused a lot of performance issues for PC players. The Witcher 3 update brings with it a lot of graphic changes, quality of life improvements and some other gameplay changes. Many players were expecting an update, but were disappointed only to find a lot of unpleasant problems in the PC version of the game.

Many members of the Witcher 3 community angrily expressed their disappointment, as the low performance of the game prevented them from playing their favorite game. While we are waiting for a patch that has not yet been confirmed, many players want to roll back the next-generation patch of The Witcher 3. Fortunately, there is a way to remove the Witcher 3 pre-update for both Steam and GOG.

How to delete an update on Steam

If you want to roll back The Witcher 3 next generation update on Steam, here are simple instructions to revert to the version before the update:

Launch Steam.

Find The Witcher 3 in your game library.

Right-click the game and select Properties.

Click “Beta” and select “Classic” from the drop-down menu.

If you followed the instructions above, your game should revert to the original patch. Now you can play again without running into performance issues due to the upgrade. Of course, if you want to play the next generation update, you just need to repeat the instructions and undo the changes made above.

How to delete an update in GOG

As for removing the next-gen The Witcher 3 update in GOG, here are simple instructions to revert to the pre-update version:

Launch GOG.

Find The Witcher 3 in your library.

Select “Settings”.

Select “Select Installation” from the menu.

Click the “Configure” button and select the “Classic” option.

As with the Steam version, these steps will roll back the next generation update of The Witcher 3 and allow you to play the version of the game before the update.

Hopefully the developers will be able to announce a patch update for the next generation soon to fix the issues so PC players can enjoy the updates. In the meantime, PC players can use this guide on how to uninstall The Witcher 3 next generation PC update on Steam and GOG.