How to remove shadows as a player in Fortnite?

We tell you how to complete the challenge “remove shadows as a player”, from Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest / Fortnitemares 2020. Challenge guide.

One of the challenges of Fortnitemares 2020, the Halloween event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, asks us to eliminate shadows. This challenge is as follows: “remove shadows as a player”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete this Fortnite challenge: Nightmare Before the Tempest – Midas’s Revenge.

Fortnitemares 2020: how to remove shadows as players in Fortnite

As you may already know by now, each time a live player dies in Fortnitemares modes, they can return as a shadow and swarm the stage to kill more living players and, in turn, turn them into shadow as well. What this challenge asks of us is that we eliminate players who are in the shadow state.

Considering how these playable mechanics work, this challenge can be a bit random, and it also depends on our skill. As a general rule, when we eliminate a human player, he tends to return to the place where he was killed to try to take his revenge as a shadow. Take advantage of this and, when you eliminate a live player, wait near where they were eliminated. Hopefully, it will return to this place and you can kill it while it is a shadow.

We remind you that it is a cumulative challenge and that we do not have to eliminate all the shadow players that this challenge asks of us in the same game. Play calmly and normally, and you will complete it without much trouble. This challenge can be completed over any number of games in Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest 2020 game modes.



