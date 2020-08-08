How to remove ‘sensitive content’ from Twitter for iPhone

Twitter can hide photos and videos identified as sensitive content, with violence and nudity, for example, so that followers can decide whether they want to view that media or not. The user can activate this alert message manually or it can be compulsorily implemented by the social network itself, if it identifies many inappropriate tweets in the account.

However, it is possible to disable Twitter’s “sensitive content” alert so that media is displayed without blocking. Check the following tutorial on how to disable the “sensitive content” message on Twitter for iPhone (iOS).

Step 1. Touch the three horizontal stripes to open the menu. Then, go to “Settings and privacy”;

Step 2. Tap on “Privacy and security” and locate the “Security” field. Then, disable the “Mark media you tweet as containing material that may be sensitive” key.

Ready. Take advantage of the tip to disable Twitter “sensitive content” via mobile.



