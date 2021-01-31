How to remove extensions from Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is on the right track. During the first few years it has been like the ugly duckling of the company, since it lost the notoriety that Explorer had and the strong competition. But this hasn’t stopped Microsoft from creating the swan that the company’s current browser has become. There are many novelties that it has, but abusing some or other does not help its operation. That is why we teach you how to uninstall Microsoft Edge extensions.
If you have many extensions, delete some
Google Chrome extensions are well known for giving the browser interesting functions. There are all kinds of them, from those that play you music, through timers to those that help you save on the purchases you make on the Internet. But of course, having many does not help in any way to the speed of the application and you have to uninstall one or another.
This also happens in Microsoft Edge, the Redmond browser, which also has the ability to enter extensions. There are two options that you should know which we could divide into a shortened version if you have few or a more complete one to eliminate them by taking a general look at the ones you have.
Remove extensions from Edge (simple version)
Open the browser
Select the extension you want to remove with right click
Left click on the Remove Extension function
Confirm the selection and wait
Remove extensions from Edge (full version)
Open the browser
Select the points on the right side
Go to Extensions
Slide the button to the white position you want to remove
Accept the selection and wait for them to be removed.