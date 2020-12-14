How to remove Cyberpunk 2077 performance lock?

The apology and refund statement from CD Projekt Red for Cyberpunk 2077 won the players’ appreciation. However, it was shared that there was a performance limitation in systems with Ryzen processors that appeared on Reddit. We have prepared a Cyberpunk 2077 performance enhancement guide for players using Ryzen processors.

Cyberpunk 2077 performance lock removal guide on Ryzen processors

Cyberpunk 2077, which has not been on the agenda since its first release, has been the target of criticism with its mediocre performance on consoles. The game maker, who announced that improvements will come in January, is now on the agenda with the performance lock on Ryzen processor systems.

According to the discussion post shared on Reddit, the Intel C ++ compiler included in the game prevents virtual cores in Ryzen processors from running.

A method was also shared to remove the aforementioned Intel C ++ compiler restriction. In this method, some changes are required in the game’s execution file (exe). After this change, the SMT technology in AMD Ryzen processors can work much more efficiently and the FPS values ​​increase. Here is the Cyberpunk 2077 performance boost guide on Ryzen processors!

Step 1: Download the program called HxD Editor from here.

Step 2: Install the HxD Hex Editor program that you extracted from the compressed file on your computer.

Step 3: After running the HxD Editor program, select the Cyberpunk2077.exe file from the folder where the game is installed.

File path for Steam: “C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Steam \ steamapps \ common \ Cyberpunk 2077 \ bin \ x64 \ Cyberpunk2077.exe”

Step 4: After selecting the file in the program, you will see the code list. In this step, after CTRL + F on the keyboard, paste and search the following code in the Hex Values ​​tab from the window that opens.

Search code: 75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

Note: If you encounter an “Access Denial” error in this step, right click the game file in the file path specified in the previous step, then remove the “Read only” check from the properties option and select all.

Step 5: In our last step, right click on the line of code we found above, copy the code below and then “Paste Attachment”.

Code to paste: EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08

After this process, you can exit the program by clicking File> Save All.

After applying the shared method, please share in the comments whether you have contributed to the performance and FPS increase in Cyberpunk 2077 on your AMD Ryzen processor system.



