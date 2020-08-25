How to reduce the size of mobile apps

Decreasing the size of applications on the mobile screen is possible from the Android settings. The feature can be useful for those who find the icons too big and want to make them smaller to gain space and add more shortcuts per page to the home screen. The path is similar on smartphones from different manufacturers, which can vary the size of the grid and the number of apps.

In the following tutorial, check out how to decrease the size of applications on your mobile screen. The procedure was performed on a Galaxy A20 with Android 9 (Pie), but the tips also apply to other Samsung smartphones and other versions of the Google system.

How to decrease the size of applications on the mobile screen

Step 1. To decrease the size of the apps on the phone screen, press and hold an empty space on the home screen wallpaper. Then tap on “Home screen settings”;

Step 2. Now, go to “Home Screen Grid” and choose the desired option at the bottom of the screen. Once this is done, tap “Save”;

Step 3. In the case of Samsung cell phones, if you want to decrease the icons in the application drawer, tap on “Application Screen Grid”. Finally, choose the desired option and press “Save”.

Ready! Take advantage of the tips and learn how to decrease the size of applications on your mobile screen.



