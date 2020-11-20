We tell you how you can redeem a code for a PS5 game on the PS Store, either on the PlayStation 5 itself or on the PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 5 is now available worldwide. It seemed that this day was not going to come, but finally it is time to say it loud and clear: we are immersed in the new generation of consoles. For this reason, the first thing we want to do is try those new games that are released with the Sony console this November. One of them is Demon’s Souls, the excellent remake of the original created by Bluepoint Games. If we put ourselves in the position of having a code before having the PS5 in our home, can we still redeem it on PS4? We tell you in detail, as well as guide you to navigate the new PS5 PS Store and be able to redeem and download games in it with ease.

How to redeem a PS5 code on the PS Store

We go to the PlayStation store, the PS Store, in the PS4 or PS5 menu if we already have it at home.

PS4: we look at the left column and go down it until we reach the “Redeem code” section, where we enter the specific PS5 numeric key.

PS5: we select the three ellipsis “…” located in the upper right part of the new PS Store and there we can Redeem our code.

Once we have done it, we can find the game in the “All games” section of the Store itself (PS5) or in our PS4 Library.

Something that we must bear in mind is that since it is a PS5 game it is likely that it will not appear in our PS4 collection if we consult it from the console itself. Don’t worry, once the game has been redeemed in your account you can find it when you log in (with the same account, of course) on PS5. If you want to check it in advance, however, you can do so on the PS Store website and on your official PlayStation account, where all the games and applications that you own should appear.



