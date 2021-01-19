How to recover lost data and files from any device?

Many people have gone through the delicate situation of having accidentally deleted an important file. In most cases, all you have to do is go to the system’s recycle bin and recover what has been unduly erased, but this is not always possible, as it may have been a long time and the system has emptied the folder, permanently deleting the document

In these situations, the only option is to regret, right? Wrong. Some software makes it possible to recover data that has been deleted even if it is “permanent”, such as AnyRecover, from iMyFone, a magical solution that can avoid a lot of headaches.

Know the main features of AnyRecover and how to recover data that seems lost.

All in one place

When analyzing this software, what is impressive is the fact that it is very versatile. No matter why the data was lost, the program has an appropriate recovery module.

AnyRecover can recover data from:

trash that has been emptied or files permanently deleted;

devices that have been formatted;

damaged hard drives;

system partitions that have been lost;

computers that no longer connect.

This iMyFone program is also capable of working on a wide range of devices. For example, to recover files from a PC, an external hard drive, an SD card or even a digital camera, AnyRecover scans the devices and finds what has been lost.

Regardless of the make or model, simply allow the software to do the data recovery job to get all files back. It is important to note that the program is capable of recovering practically all types of files and formats, which means that users are well served in this regard.