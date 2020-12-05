How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Do you know that important message you just deleted from WhatsApp and don’t know how to find it anymore? Or else that contact, who at the time stopped saving to your phone book, but who is now desperate to find you?

If you are a user of Android phones or iPhone (iOS), know that it is possible to recover practically everything that was lost in the digital messenger. Currently, there are several ways to recover texts and contacts. Best of all, it will not be necessary to use third-party applications, but only WhatsApp itself to carry out the process, which will follow the following steps:

Perform Automatic Backup;

Uninstall WhatsApp;

Reinstall WhatsApp.

Below, we will explain in detail how everything should be done, step by step, depending on your cell phone system.

Automatic Backup

Everything is easier if automatic backup is enabled. If it is not enabled, just click on the three dots that appear at the top right of the application screen and follow the path below: WhatsApp Settings> Conversations> Conversation Backup> Backup.

It is worth mentioning that all conversations will be stored in your Google Drive account, thus requiring a Google account to be linked to the program. This will happen if your phone is from the Android system.

If the smartphone is an iPhone, all texts will be stored in your iCloud account. This is the only difference found between the two systems.

Stay tuned with the last item on the screen (image above). You can determine the time for the backup to be performed. It can be daily, weekly, monthly or manually, that is, at the time you feel most appropriate.



