How to read Dragon Ball Super free and in Manga Plus

The Manga Plus application is presented as a legal alternative to read our Goku and company series chapters from iOS and Android mobiles.

Manga Plus has become an indispensable tool for followers of the great manga series of the Weekly Shonen Jump and other lines of the Shueisha magazine; the birthplace of names like One Piece, The Promised Neverland, Kimetsu No Yaiba, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super and many more. Thanks to this official and free application (there is no small print) we can read the first and last chapters of our favorite series legally and responsibly. We explain how to read Dragon Ball Super for free and in Spanish on your iOS or Android device.

Before Manga Plus existed, manganime lovers had to be confirmed with options like Cunchyroll — much more anime-oriented; an ever-expanding catalog of large Kodansha, Shueisha, or Shogakukan licenses — but fans of traditional comics had no legal, responsible, and translated into Spanish Spanish alternative with Shueisha’s comfort and professional backing.

Because it is not only a way of supporting authors — it is nurtured through advertising impressions, which is not intrusive or intervenes in the reading process — but also a way of keeping up to date and in languages ​​such as Spanish or the English a wide catalog of dozens of series from the Jump label on our mobile device. If you like Dragon Ball Super, you are already taking time to download it.



