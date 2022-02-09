How To Raise Friendship Fast In Pokémon Legends Arceus And How To Check It

Pokémon Legends Arceus: Some Pokémon only evolve by raising their friendship. We tell you the best methods to get it up fast and how to check its happiness status. Friendship is a recurring factor in Pokémon video games, including Pokémon Legends Arceus. The affinity between the Trainer and their Pokémon is essential to increase the probability of success, critical attacks or get out of the opponent’s explosive movements. In the case of the video game based on the Hisui region, what we should be concerned about with friendship is basically to be able to evolve according to which species; like Eevee or Buneary. In this section of our guide we tell you how to quickly raise the friendship of your Pokémon and how to check the status of your friendship.

Methods to raise the friendship of a Pokémon in Arceus Pokémon Legends

Thanks to various player findings and trial and error, it has been identified that the best way to raise a Pokémon’s Friendship in Pokémon Arceus Legends is by hitting (+1) Ore Stones. Not in vain, it can be said that the friendship of a Pokémon can range between 0 and 255. It will be considered high friendship (able to evolve) when it is 160 or higher. These are the methods to raise friendship in Hisui:

Use a Pokémon to break mineral rocks to get resources (+1).

Use a Pokémon to shake a tree (+1).

Level up your Pokémon.

Win a match.