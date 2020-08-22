Copying a link from TikTok is possible in the popular short video app for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, which allows you to obtain the address of a profile or video posted on the social network and send it to friends. The feature is useful for sending the link via text message and sharing the content with users who do not have a profile in the app.

READ: What is TikTok Lite? How to download and use the mobile application

In the following tutorial, check out how to copy a TikTok link, a profile or a publication, and how to put it in your Instagram bio. The procedure was performed on an iPhone XR with iOS 13, but the tips are also valid for smartphone users with the Google system.

How to copy TikTok link

Step 1. To copy TikTok link to a profile, go to the user whose address you want to copy and tap on the button located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then, tap “Copy Link”;

Step 2. If you want to copy the link to your TikTok profile, go to the “Me” tab and tap “Edit profile”. That done, press the button indicated to the right of your URL;

Step 3. To copy a video link on TikTok, tap on the share button (icon represented by the WhatsApp symbol). In the menu, tap “Copy Link”.

How to put the TikTok link on Instagram

If you want to put the TikTok link on Instagram, access your profile on the social network and tap on “Edit profile”. Touch “Bio” and paste the link in the text field. Finally, press “Finish” to save.

Ready! Take advantage of the tips and learn how to copy TikTok link and put it on your Instagram profile.



