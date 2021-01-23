How to put a wallpaper with several photos on your mobile

One of the customizable parts of your smartphone is the wallpaper. The one that comes from the factory is fine, but putting an image that you like or with which you identify is much better. Some members of your family, your company logo, your favorite idol or your soccer team are some ideas, but there is something you should know and that is that you can use several photos on the screen of your mobile. You will make this possible if you use Google Photos and our tips, so read on.

How to use a wallpaper image in Google Photos

Google has many applications that solve various everyday problems. If you lack space you have 15 GB free in Google Drive to use. You also have three office applications to open all kinds of files online. It even has one that allows you to edit photos from your own smartphone.

But among all of them there is one that allows you to save your images and share them with other users, such as Google Photos. But today we are going to tell you a trick that you probably did not know about it and that is that it lets you put a wallpaper with several photos on your smartphone. This is achieved thanks to two things: artificial intelligence and the function of animated or dynamic backgrounds on your mobile, if it is compatible.

In version 5.22 of the application you will have the opportunity to access all the Memories through the mobile fund selector. This is where artificial intelligence will come into play, which will be in charge of choosing the images saved in the manager and matching them with the one you have in the background. Then you just have to integrate it with the wallpaper function of your mobile and see how the images that Google photos have chosen for you pass.

Multiple photos on your computer screen? It also can

Now that you know this secret of Google Photos to put several photos on your mobile we tell you another similar secret. In case you didn’t know, you can use multiple photos on your Windows 10 computer thanks to a software function. Thanks to the customization capacity of the system, you will be able to upload several images to your account on your computer. Then you just have to select the presentation section so that the photos pass after a short period of time. You will not have to do anything, just wait for them to happen.