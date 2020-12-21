How to put a Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon

Christmas. We are in the week of December 25, and this implies that everything revolves around the Christmas holidays, social networks first. It’s time to personalize your profile picture on Facebook, add Christmas decorations to your name on Twitter, and add skins to your mobile apps. Like for example WhatsApp.

Christmas hat to WhatsApp icon

How about giving a new look to one of the most popular icons on a mobile phone these days – and basically throughout the year? How about dressing the WhatsApp icon with a Christmas hat on your mobile? Well, it can be done just by downloading the Nova Launcher app.

For those who do not know it, Nova Launcher is an Android application framed within the group of ‘launchers’ or launchers. An app that, among other things, gives you the option of customizing the mobile desktop, the dock, the application drawer and ultimately the entire aspect of the terminal’s operating system. And that is what we are going to do, although with a single app:

Download Nova Launcher for free from the Play Store – there is also another payment option, Nova Launcher Prime

Install it, the basic configuration of the launcher will appear: Create a new design -or choose one already made-; choose theme from Light, Dark or Dynamic; and choose how to open the app drawer, whether by sliding the screen up on the mobile desktop, or by opening a folder

Now, once you have it installed, you should know that now you will have 2 different appearances on your mobile: the one that your mobile brings by default -EMUI, MIUI,

ONE UI, etc.-, and the one that you can put with Nova Launcher.

Open a web browser on your mobile and download this image: WhatsApp Christmas logo -you can download whatever you want, such as these others.

Open the Nova Launcher app, you will see your mobile desktop but with a clearer design. Open the application drawer and look for WhatsApp

Press and hold the icon for a couple of seconds. A mini window will open with various options. You must click Edit.

Here you can change the name of the app and the icon. Click on the icon, and choose the second option, look for an image in the mobile galleries.

Find the image of the Christmas WhatsApp logo that you downloaded before, edit the measurements to your liking, and save.

Now, every time you launch Nova Launcher you will see the WhatsApp icon with the hat. But if you use the default interface / aspect of your mobile, you will get the usual one. You can choose that the Nova Launcher desktop opens by default with your mobile, and configure all your icons, for example Gmail, TikTok, Messenger, Instagram, etc. And when you get tired, uninstall Nova Launcher and you will return to the aspect that your terminal now has.



