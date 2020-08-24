How to print part of the screen in Windows 10

To print a part of the screen in Windows 10 is possible with the help of the Capture and Sketch app, a tool native to Microsoft’s system.

Another option is to make a screen print and edit the image later in Paint, a feature that can be useful for situations where the person needs to capture something quickly and does not have time to open the program. In the following tutorial, check out how to print a part of the screen on Windows 10 PCs. The procedure was carried out in version 2004, which is the most recent, but the tips also apply to previous editions of the system.

How to print part of the screen using the Capture and Sketch app

Step 1. Access the Start menu and open the Capture and Sketch app. If you prefer, you can use the shortcut “Windows + Shift + S” on the keyboard;

Step 2. Keep the window with the content you want to capture in the background and click on “New”;

Step 3. In the menu that appears at the top of the screen, click on the option indicated in the photo below. Now, just select the section you want to print;

Step 4. Returning to the Capture and Sketch app window, you can add points using the features at the top of the window. After making the desired edits, click on the floppy disk icon to save.

How to print part of the screen using Paint

Step 1. Press the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard to capture the entire screen or use the Windows + Print Screen shortcut to capture and save to the image folder;

Step 2. Open Paint and paste the screenshot or open the file saved in your photo folder. There, click on “Select” and choose the section to be cut;

Step 3. Once this is done, click on “Cut” to keep only the selected content and exclude the other parts of your screenshot;

Step 4. Finally, access the “File” menu and click “Save”.

Take advantage of the tips to print a part of the screen in Windows 10.



