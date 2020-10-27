How to Presentation on Zoom?

During an online meeting you attend via Zoom, you can share your presentations with other participants. So, how is the presentation made via Zoom? We answered the question of how to screen sharing via Zoom for you and explained the methods you can apply while sharing the presentation you prepared.

Nowadays, with the widespread use of the mobility working system and especially the pandemic conditions we are in, we continue to work without going to work, and we can hold meetings and presentations through services such as Zoom. Even though the meetings and presentations held on services such as Zoom have become widespread, many users still wonder how to make a presentation on Zoom.

So, how is the presentation made via Zoom? Of course, you must first have prepared a successful presentation that you will share with other interviewers and have created a Zoom account. Then screen sharing is an extremely easy process. We answered the question of how to make a presentation via Zoom for you and explained the methods you can apply while sharing your presentation.

How to make a presentation via zoom?

Method # 1: Presenting with dual monitors

Method # 2: Presenting via a window share with a monitor

Method # 3: Presenting via full screen sharing with a monitor

Method # 1: Presenting with dual monitors:

Step # 1: Open the PowerPoint file you will be presenting.

Step # 2: Join or start a Zoom meeting.

Step # 3: Click the green Share Screen button on the lower toolbar.

Step # 4: Screens will appear where you can share.

Step # 5: Select the monitor on which the PowerPoint presentation is open.

Step # 6: Click the blue Share button at the bottom of the screen.

Step # 7: The screen you selected started to be shared with other people participating in the conversation.

Step # 8: Then start the slide.

Step # 9: The screen you are sharing will appear in a green frame.

Step # 10: You can check the slide on the monitor you are not sharing.

Step # 11: To stop sharing, just click the red Stop Share button.

If you want to make a presentation via Zoom with a PC with a dual monitor, you can both screen share and control the slide on the screen of the other monitor you do not share, using the above method.

To change the screen you share, you can choose a different screen to share with the green New Share button on the green frame. During screen sharing, you can set whether your audio and video will be included in the conversation on the share screen.

Using dual monitors will make your job very easy when presenting via Zoom, as in many areas. Remember that everything you do on the screen you share will be seen by everyone participating in the conversation. However, the screen of the monitor you do not share is completely unique to you. Therefore, you have a wider control power.

Method # 2: Presenting with a monitor via window sharing:

Step # 1: Open the PowerPoint file you will be presenting.

Step # 2: Click the Set Up Slideshow button.

Step # 3: Click Person Browsing (Window) as the Show Type.

Step # 4: Click on the OK button.

Step # 5: When you start the slide will open in a new window.

Step # 6: Join or start a Zoom meeting.

Step # 7: Click the green Share Screen button in the lower toolbar.

Step # 8: Screens will appear where you can share.

Step # 9: Select the screen window where the PowerPoint presentation is open.

Step # 10: Click the blue Share button at the bottom of the screen.

Step # 11: The screen you selected started to be shared with other people participating in the conversation.

Step # 12: Then start the slide.

Step # 13: To stop sharing, just click the red Stop Share button.

If you have only one monitor, you can choose the window sharing method to present via Zoom. When you screen share via this method, other users participating in the Zoom call will only view the window you have shared.

In order to change the screen window you are sharing, you can select a different screen window to share with the green New Share button on the toolbar on the screen. During screen sharing, you can set whether your audio and video will be included in the conversation on the share screen.

When you use this method, you will avoid possible accidents that you will encounter in full-screen sharing by sharing only the window with our PowerPoint presentation with the participants. However, our presentation will be more limited since you only show one window, but it is still possible to change the shared screen window.

Method # 3: Presenting via full screen sharing with a monitor:

Step # 1: Open the PowerPoint file you will be presenting.

Step # 2: Join or start a Zoom meeting.

Step # 3: Click the green Share Screen button on the lower toolbar.

Step # 4: Screens will appear where you can share.

Step # 5: Select the Screen option.

Step # 6: Click the blue Share button at the bottom of the screen.

Step # 7: Your entire screen started to be shared with other people participating in the conversation.

Step # 8: Open the PowerPoint file you will be presenting.

Step # 9: Then start the slide.

Step # 10: To stop sharing, just click the red Stop Share button.

With the other two methods, while presenting via Zoom, only the window you shared or the PowerPoint presentation on the monitor screen will be viewed by the other participants of the conversation. When you share full screen, everything you see on your screen will be shared.

So when you choose to share your screen via Zoom with this method, remember that all the participants of the conversation will see everything you do on your screen. During screen sharing, you can set whether your audio and video will be included in the conversation on the share screen.

By using the full screen sharing method, you can switch between different windows, open and share different files, open the data you can access on the internet via your internet browser and share it with other people participating in the conversation. This method can be preferred by those who will make detailed presentations.

We answered the question of how to make a presentation via Zoom for you and explained the methods you can apply while sharing your presentation. You can screen share and make a successful presentation by applying any method you want according to the devices you have or the details of your presentation.



