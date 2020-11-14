How to post Instagram Stories on your computer

Instagram can be accessed more easily by smartphone, but it also has a browser version. The latter is more limited, as it does not allow you to post directly, but there are other means that can be used to publish on Instagram using the PC.

But how can you post to Instagram Stories on your computer? There are different methods and some end up out of circulation after a while, but here we bring the tutorial for you who want to post your story in 2020. Check out the step by step:

1. Open Google Chrome on your computer and type instagram.com in the search bar.

2. Log in to the platform.

3. Using the right mouse button, click anywhere on the screen and look for the “Inspect” option. When you find it, just select it.

4. A small strip of information will be displayed at the bottom of the window. It is necessary to find the tool “Toogle Device Toolbar”, available, in some cases, by the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + M. When clicking, the Instagram website is now shown as if it were being seen by the cell phone.

5. Generally, information is not loaded completely. For the page to be shown correctly, just reload it. Thus, it will be possible to find the buttons where the stories can be uploaded.

6. Since everything is being displayed exactly like Instagram for mobile, just click on the camera symbol, located on the upper left side, and select the file you want to post in your story.



