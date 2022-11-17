How to Play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck: The Best Settings And More

Warzone 2 came out, and we figured out how to launch the game on Steam Deck. There’s good news, bad news, and a workaround.

Call of Duty releases don’t stop at Modern Warfare 2 this year, as the Warzone sequel is coming out today. While the full game has made absolute gangsters, the appetite for battle royale chaos persists. However, will it work on Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld?

Is it possible to play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck?

Warzone 2 is launching on Steam for the first time, but it will not initially work with SteamOS, a Linux variant that runs on Steam Deck. While the list of supported games is growing exponentially, and Proton’s compatibility level for running Windows games on Linux is improving with each update, Call of Duty is currently not supported.

The reason is the inclusion of the Richochet anti—cheat in the game. Although this is a requirement for the type of online game that Warzone entails, it requires binding to the core parts of Windows that Linux does not have, even in the Proton emulated environment.

Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone be released on Steam Deck?

With such a small player base on Linux, it currently makes no sense for Activision to port the game initially. At the moment, the only way to play Warzone (and Modern Warfare 2) on Steam Deck is by double loading.

If you follow our complete guide on how to install Windows on a Steam deck, as well as how to upgrade your SSD (after all this, Warzone will have an additional 150 GB), you will be able to play Warzone on the go with your deck. .

Best Settings for Warzone 2 on Steam Deck

Since the game is tied to the current Modern Warfare 2 engine, its launch on Steam Deck is actually relatively smooth. You’ll be pegged to 800p and maybe average settings, but for the most part it will run smoothly at 60 frames per second. It also looks great on a small screen. We thought it was best to run the game in “performance” mode.

The main game tends to hang up at tense moments, but so far we haven’t encountered any problems with the Steam Deck and Warzone 2.

If you play through Battle.net , you need to download the controller driver. We recommend SWICD. It’s not ideal, but it manages to get the job done. If you play through Steam, the game recognizes the Steam Deck as a Steam Controller.

