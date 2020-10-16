How to play the popular game Among Us of the last days?

Among Us, which was popular after a long time despite its launch in the autumn of 2018, and which has produced content on many YouTube and Twitch publishers in a short time, has a structure that goes a little outside the traditional game style.

Among Us, played with a maximum of 10 and at least 4 people, is defined as an online social inference game. In the game, which aims to find the traitor within the team in a space-themed environment, the player who takes the role of the traitor must kill his opponents and claim that he did not kill them himself.

HOW TO PLAY AMONG US?

The game can actually be seen as two teams, the crew and the traitors team. The crewmates win by completing all missions before being killed or by finding and eliminating all traitors; For the traitors to win, the traitors must have the number equal to the number of Crew Companions or they must kill enough Crew until the sabotage countdown is over; The purpose of the ghosts is to aid their living teammates by completing tasks and sabotaging the Ghostmate and Impostor, respectively. When a villain performs a sabotage, either there is a sudden outcome (such as all lights going out) or a countdown begins and must be resolved before the sabotage is over, or all Crewmates will die. Sabotage can be resolved by players in a variety of ways, depending on what sabotage is done.

IS AMONG US CHARGED?

The game can be purchased from the Steam platform on a computer, but the Android version is free.

HOW TO PLAY AMONG US FREE?

The Android version of the game can be downloaded for free. The game, which can be played on Android devices for no charge, can also be played free of charge on computers with various Android emulators.



