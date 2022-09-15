How to Play Fortnite on Chromebook

Method 1 — Downloading Fortnite APK Method 2 — Using Nvidia GeForce Now on Chromebook Method 3 — Using Chrome Remote Desktop Streaming Method 4 — Using Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fortnite is one of the most popular free battle royale games available on consoles, PCs and even mobile devices. Although the game has its downsides, it’s a nice name suitable for everyone. As a rule, installing Fortnite on any device should not cause stress; however, this does not apply to Chromebooks.

Chromebook is not the best option for gaming due to the characteristics and limitations of the machine. However, games like Fortnite can be played on the device. Installing Fortnite on a Chromebook will require some technical know-how, but we will introduce you to safe ways to accomplish this task.

Method 1 — Download the Fortnite APK file

Fortnite can be played on Android, and with the help of certain procedures, you can play Fortnite on a Chromebook. Simply put, using this method, players will get access to the mobile version of Fortnite (Android) on a Chromebook.

To play Fortnite on a Chromebook using an APK file, you need to follow these steps:

First, enable Developer mode on your Chromebook. To do this, restart the machine and go to settings. Enabling Developer mode will allow players to download Fortnite APK without any effort. To enable Developer mode in Chrome OS, use the keyboard shortcut CTRL+SHIFT= J. After that, type CTRL + SHIFT + M to change the appearance of Chrome to the mobile version. Switching Chrome to developer mode will allow users to access the Google Play Store on a Chromebook. Then go to Settings on your Chromebook and click the Apps icon. After that, enable the installation of apps from the Play Store on your Chromebook. Click “More”. Select “I agree”. Chromebook is programmed by default to prevent installation from unknown sources, so you will have to disable it. To do this, go to the “Application Settings” and enable installation from unknown sources in the “Security” section. Before downloading Fortnite APK, you need to install the File Manager application. Since you now have access to the Google Play store, install any decent file management app in the store. Then download the Android version of Fortnite from Epic Games. After downloading the APK file, open the File Manager app downloaded from the Google Play store, install the Fortnite APK and start playing!

note. This method is not suitable for all Chromebooks, especially with Intel processors. However, if this method doesn’t work, try the others highlighted in this guide.

Method 2 — Using Nvidia GeForce Now on a Chromebook

Chromebook is not exactly suitable for games or high-level tasks, given the decent characteristics of the computer. However, Chromebook users can still enjoy playing Fortnite with Nvidia GeForce Now. Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud streaming service that requires a constant internet connection to play games like Fortnite. Honestly, this is the best alternative for Chromebook users interested in playing Fortnite.

To access Fortnite on Nvidia GeForce Now, follow these steps:

Go to the Geforce Now website in a decent browser, preferably Chrome, and click “Join Now” in the top corner of the website. After clicking “Join Now”, the available membership plans will appear on the site. Select the appropriate plan by clicking “Join” at the bottom of any of the plans. When the “Join” button is clicked, users are automatically redirected to the Nvidia portal to create or log in to an existing Nvidia account. For new users, enter your email address and click “Create Account”. Then click on your mailbox and select the necessary permissions to create an account. After that, fill out your profile, specifying your account information. Confirm your account settings by checking the required fields. Click “Send”. After creating an account, log in to your GeForce Now account again and search for Fortnite. Fortnite is free on GeForce, so players can add it to their libraries and then play the game. Log in to your Epic Games account and link it to your GeForce Now account.

After completing these steps, Chromebook users will be able to easily play Fortnite in their browsers without having to configure anything in the Chromebook system.

Method 3 — Using Chrome Remote Desktop Stream

This option is only valid for Chromebook users who have a PC. This method involves streaming Fortnite from a PC directly to a Chromebook using the Chrome Remote Desktop. Although the app will work on a PC, you will be able to play the game on a Chromebook.

To connect a PC to a Chromebook using Chrome Remote Desktop, follow these steps.

Download Fortnite to your PC. Then download Chrome Remote Desktop to your Chromebook. Make sure that the PC and Chromebook are linked to the same Google account.