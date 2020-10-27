How to play El Rubius in Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft shows a tutorial to unlock the famous youtuber in his next title in the Watch Dogs saga. The Rubius is one of the guest and featured characters of the Watch Dogs: Legion game, which arrives this week on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and in which the main premise is the ability to play with all kinds of NPCs to mount a revolt in the heart of London.

Among the famous figures we have the successful youtuber, who has more than 38 million subscribers on YouTube. Having said that, this video explains how we can get El Rubius for the game, naturally, once we have bought it for the platform we want:

The first step to unblock El Rubius is to go to uplay.ubisoft.com/es-es, where we must log in with our account and, if we do not have one, simply create one from scratch. It is a totally free process. Once we have the session started, we will have to go to “account information”, link our platforms with the uPlay account by pressing the button that plays according to each one of them, and once done, we can go to the following page: redeem .ubisoft.com / watchdogslegion / en-es. Once there, we will have to login again.

When we find the page to redeem codes, we must enter the El Rubius code in order to play with it. The code is as follows: WDSL-ELRU-BIUS-9999. And we will ask you to send us our code. In this way we will already have El Rubius to play with. We must make sure that we see a message on the website where it says that we have unlocked “The Rubius Bundle”. We will find the youtuber in the Team section within the game. together with the character we will also have a set of our own clothes in the “wardrobe” section.



