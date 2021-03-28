How to play Atari Breakout on Google Images?

Those who are bored or want a quality hobby can look for an alternative within Google Images. No, the solution is not to search for photos and illustrations in the search engine: Google has been secretly hosting several curious games involving tributes, side projects by developers or simple jokes for several years. Some of them are well hidden and require a long way that you would hardly accidentally do. Others end up being activated almost unintentionally by some users.

One of these Easter-eggs is a true Atari classic within Google Images – and, in addition to being easy to activate, it’s just as fun as the original.

What is Breakout?

The Breakout game was released on May 13, 1976 and is one of Atari’s greatest classics. Initially just an arcade, it also became cartridge for the Atari 2600 console two years later.

Its gameplay is simple, as well as several of the titles of the time – so much so that Google itself has already created an Artificial Intelligence capable of dominating games of this generation even better than humans. The objective is to eliminate all the elements that are at the top of the screen, playing against them a ball that is hit by a horizontal surface controlled by the player.

All you need to do is align this platform so that the ball always hits and hits the targets. Each removed block is worth one point, with the upper blocks generating more points for the difficulty.

But there is a catch to all this: the speed of the ball increases with each hit, demanding more and more reflexes and agility from the player. When the scenario is completed, depending on the version, the game starts again or you receive a new challenge.