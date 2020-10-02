Among Us, the fun game that marked the last months of 2020, in which a group of astronauts try to find the traitors inside, is free on the Google Play Store, but the PC version is paid on Steam. We explained what to do if you want to play Among Us for free on PC.

As we moved towards the last months of 2020, we first encountered a game called Fall Guys. Fall Guys, a kind of vegetation of Twitch and YouTube, had not yet fully enjoyed its throne, and then another game came to our lives and everyone started playing: Among Us, a game in which a group of astronauts try to find the traitor among them.

Released in 2018 and surprised everyone, including its makers, with its popularity in 2020, Among Us is free on mobile platforms such as the Google Play Store and App Store, and has a price tag of $ 5.00 on the Steam platform. If you’re wondering how to play Among Us for free on PC, the answer is simple: Bluestacks, an Android emulator. Let’s take a look at how to play Among Us for free on PC without further ado.

How to play Among Us for free on PC?

Step # 1: Download and install the Bluestacks Android emulator.

Download and install Bluestacks, the Android emulator from here, which will allow us to play Among Us for free on PC. While installing, you can choose the location where you want to install the application by clicking ‘Advanced Settings’.

Step # 2: After setup, enter your Google Play Store account.

After the Bluestacks Android emulator is installed on your computer, start the program and enter your Google Play Store account directly on the screen that appears. If you don’t want to move the account on your phone here, you can also create a new account.

Step # 3: Go to the Google Play Store from the Home tab and search for Among Us.

Go to the Google Play Store in the upper left corner of the screen when you are on the Bluestacks Home page, that is, on the home page, and type Among Us instead of the search.

Step # 4: Click and install Among Us.

Click the Among Us application at the top of the search page. Click on the green ‘Install’ button under the Among Us title in the window that opens, start the game download and wait until the download is complete.

Step # 5: After the download is complete, you can play Among Us for free on PC.

After clicking the Download button from Among Us’s Google Play Store page and the download is complete, the game comes as a shortcut to both your home page on Bluestacks and your desktop. You can play Among Us for free on PC by clicking the game wherever you want.

What are Among Us Bluestacks controls?

If you’ve ever played the Steam version of Among Us, you know that the controls are limited only to the WASD keys and mouse cursor. However, playing Among Us on an Android emulator brings slightly different controls. Contrary to what you might think, these controls are not more difficult, they make the game even easier.

While playing Among Us on Bluestacks, you can move our character with the WASD keys, press the Spacebar to come next to him to do a task, press the TAB key to open the map, you can press the Q key to kill someone as the Impostor, and you can use the Spacebar again to enter the ventilation.



