How to play 3 days ago when pre-ordering the game?

Two of the available editions of the EA game allow access to the title three days before without limit, the full version. Price and all the details.

FIFA 21 is about to hit stores around the world, but there are several ways to start playing before its official release date on October 9. On the one hand, as we tell you here, if we are members of EA Play – Electronic Arts’ subscription service with dozens of games available – we can start playing for 10 hours this Thursday, October 1. If you want to play without limit, from this October 6 it is possible by reserving any of the following editions on PS4, Xbox One or PC.

What editions of FIFA 21 allow you to play on October 6?

FIFA 21 has three editions: Standard, Champions and Ultimate. All three are different in content and, therefore, in price. The benefits of Champions and Ultimate are, in addition to unique gold packs for FUT, among others, the possibility of starting to play on October 6, three days before the official date.

If we reserve the Standard edition we will have advantages, but we will have to wait until October 9 to be able to play.

FIFA 21 will be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC. On Nintendo Switch, FIFA 21 Legacy Edition will arrive that same day, which we will talk about in depth here. In addition, at the end of the year we will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version, free for those who get their current generation copy.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

Price: € 59.99

Up to 3 unique Gold packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT Matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick, choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special editions of FUT kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

Price: € 79.99

Up to 12 unique Gold packs (1 per week for 12 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT Matches

Local talent in career mode, young local promise with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Player Pick, choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special editions of FUT kits and stadium items



