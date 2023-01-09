TikTok users take a viral online color palette test to find out which colors suit them the most – here’s everything you need to know about how to take the test yourself.
Over the past few years, many different quizzes and tests have appeared on TikTok, and everything from the human well-being test to the mental age quiz has attracted everyone to participate.
One test that was distributed in the app allows users to “analyze the color” of themselves and find out which colors suit them best.
Users shared their results with TikTok, and some compared them with the colors of clothes that are in their closet, and as a result gained thousands of likes.
If you want to take the test for yourself, here’s how.
@darbecuesauce
Color Season trend!! #mycolorpalette #colorpalette #k18results #colorseasonanalysis #findyourcolors
How to pass the color palette analysis test in TikTok
You can easily take the color palette analysis test on the colorwise website, where you can post your image. Just do the following:
- Go to colorwise.me and click “Discover your palette”.
- Scroll down and in the “Upload Image” section, click “Browse”.
- Select your image and then drag the crop circle to the center of your face. You can use the arrow button to change the size of the circle, and as indicated on the website, be sure to include at least some of your hair.
- Click “Start”.
- Following the instructions on the website, use the color picker tool to select the color of your skin, hair and eyes.
- Click “Next.’
- Here you will be able to view your color palette, including the best colors and colors to avoid.
- This trend continues to gain popularity in TikTok, so now is the time to share your results and compare them with others in the app.